Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds & Daughter Perform Cyndi Lauper Duet

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds shared a pretty adorable video via social media this afternoon.

The clip features his daughter Arrow in a fuschia wig and matching outfit, singing the Cyndi Lauper classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Reynolds attempts to join in and is quickly shut down by his four-year-old, but he can’t help himself, belting out the final lyrics.

“Get it!” says the obviously impressed camera operator, presumably Dan’s wife Aja Volkman.

Check out the cute clip below.