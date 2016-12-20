Hooman’s Top 5 Films Of 2016

Our expert movie reviewer shares his favorite films of 2016.
5) Hell Or High Water
A divorced father and his ex-con older brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s ranch in West Texas.
Director: David Mackenzie
Writer: Taylor Sheridan (screenplay)
Stars: Dale Dickey, Ben Foster, Chris Pine
4) Birth Of A Nation
Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising.
Director: Nate Parker
Writers: Nate Parker (screenplay), Nate Parker (story by)
Stars: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Penelope Ann Miller
3) LA LA Land
A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.
Director: Damien Chazelle
Writer: Damien Chazelle
Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt
2) Don’t Think Twice
When a member of a popular New York City improv troupe gets a huge break, the rest of the group – all best friends – start to realize that not everyone is going to make it after all.
Director: Mike Birbiglia
Writer: Mike Birbiglia
Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Mike Birbiglia
1) Until 20
Until 20 is a life-affirming documentary about facing fear and having the courage to love deeply. Imagine as a teenager you are diagnosed with a rare and deadly disease.
Directors: Geraldine Moriba-Meadows, Jamila Paksima
Writers: Geraldine Moriba-Meadows, James Ragan