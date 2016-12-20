Hooman’s Top 5 Films Of 2016

Our expert movie reviewer shares his favorite films of 2016.

5) Hell Or High Water

A divorced father and his ex-con older brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s ranch in West Texas.

Director: David Mackenzie

Writer: Taylor Sheridan (screenplay)

Stars: Dale Dickey, Ben Foster, Chris Pine

4) Birth Of A Nation

Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising.

Director: Nate Parker

Writers: Nate Parker (screenplay), Nate Parker (story by)

Stars: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Penelope Ann Miller

3) LA LA Land

A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.

Director: Damien Chazelle

Writer: Damien Chazelle

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt

2) Don’t Think Twice

When a member of a popular New York City improv troupe gets a huge break, the rest of the group – all best friends – start to realize that not everyone is going to make it after all.

Director: Mike Birbiglia

Writer: Mike Birbiglia

Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Mike Birbiglia

1) Until 20

Until 20 is a life-affirming documentary about facing fear and having the courage to love deeply. Imagine as a teenager you are diagnosed with a rare and deadly disease.

Directors: Geraldine Moriba-Meadows, Jamila Paksima

Writers: Geraldine Moriba-Meadows, James Ragan