Hooman’s Top 5 Films Of 2016

December 20, 2016 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Birth Of A Nation, Hell Or High Water, LA LA Land, Movie Review, Movies, Sarah and Vinnie

Our expert movie reviewer shares his favorite films of 2016.

5) Hell Or High Water
A divorced father and his ex-con older brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s ranch in West Texas.
Director: David Mackenzie
Writer: Taylor Sheridan (screenplay)
Stars: Dale Dickey, Ben Foster, Chris Pine

4) Birth Of A Nation
Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher in the antebellum South, orchestrates an uprising.
Director: Nate Parker
Writers: Nate Parker (screenplay), Nate Parker (story by)
Stars: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Penelope Ann Miller

3) LA LA Land
A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.
Director: Damien Chazelle
Writer: Damien Chazelle
Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt

2) Don’t Think Twice
When a member of a popular New York City improv troupe gets a huge break, the rest of the group – all best friends – start to realize that not everyone is going to make it after all.
Director: Mike Birbiglia
Writer: Mike Birbiglia
Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs, Mike Birbiglia

1) Until 20
Until 20 is a life-affirming documentary about facing fear and having the courage to love deeply. Imagine as a teenager you are diagnosed with a rare and deadly disease.
Directors: Geraldine Moriba-Meadows, Jamila Paksima
Writers: Geraldine Moriba-Meadows, James Ragan

Listen Live