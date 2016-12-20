Bryn’s Top 5 Films Of 2016

Here is Bryn’s list of his top five movies to watch for 2016.

5. Before the Flood

A look at how climate change affects our environment and what society can do to prevent the demise of endangered species, ecosystems and native communities across the planet.

Director: Fisher Stevens

Writer: Mark Monroe

4. Collateral Beauty

Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

Director: David Frankel

Writer: Allan Loeb

Stars: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet

3. The Magnificent Seven

Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor village against savage thieves.

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Writers: Akira Kurosawa (based on the screenplay by), Shinobu Hashimoto (based on the screenplay by) | 3 more credits »

Stars: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke

2. Passengers

A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

Director: Morten Tyldum

Writer: Jon Spaihts

Stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

1. Deadpool

A fast-talking mercenary with a morbid sense of humor is subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers and a quest for revenge.

Director: Tim Miller

Writers: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller

My honorable mention is a film that I watched and loved … but it’s not for everybody. You gotta love musicals and you really have to suspend your disbelief! La La Land!