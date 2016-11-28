WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown Channels Adele

November 28, 2016 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Adele, Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

By Alisha Jackson

Even Eleven needs her coffee on Black Friday.

Related: Every Song from ‘Stranger Things’ Season One

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just showed off her pipes in the most adorable way. Things can get a little hectic on Black Friday, especially for those in charge of distributing caffeine, which is why Millie’s musical Starbucks drive-thru order probably came at the perfect time.

The 12-year-old’s Adele-inspired performance couldn’t have been more opposite of her nearly-mute character, Eleven.

Watch below as Millie says “hello from the upside down,” and belts out her venti latte and caramel frappuccino order to the tune of “Hello.”

Adventures at Starbucks with my daddy #hellofromtheupsidedown #keepcalmimparked #fatheranddaughterbanter @adele

A video posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on

Comments

One Comment

Comments are closed.

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live