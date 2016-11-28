‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown Channels Adele

By Alisha Jackson

Even Eleven needs her coffee on Black Friday.

Related: Every Song from ‘Stranger Things’ Season One

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just showed off her pipes in the most adorable way. Things can get a little hectic on Black Friday, especially for those in charge of distributing caffeine, which is why Millie’s musical Starbucks drive-thru order probably came at the perfect time.

The 12-year-old’s Adele-inspired performance couldn’t have been more opposite of her nearly-mute character, Eleven.

Watch below as Millie says “hello from the upside down,” and belts out her venti latte and caramel frappuccino order to the tune of “Hello.”