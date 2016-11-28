‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown Channels Adele

By Alisha Jackson
Even Eleven needs her coffee on Black Friday.
Related: Every Song from ‘Stranger Things’ Season One
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just showed off her pipes in the most adorable way. Things can get a little hectic on Black Friday, especially for those in charge of distributing caffeine, which is why Millie’s musical Starbucks drive-thru order probably came at the perfect time.
The 12-year-old’s Adele-inspired performance couldn’t have been more opposite of her nearly-mute character, Eleven.
Watch below as Millie says “hello from the upside down,” and belts out her venti latte and caramel frappuccino order to the tune of “Hello.”
One Comment
Comments are closed.