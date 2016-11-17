Click here to find the latest information on the tragedy in Oakland, and find out how you can help.

The Chainsmokers Share ‘All We Know’ Video

The video feels more like a short, dramatic film. November 17, 2016 10:26 AM
By Amanda Wicks

Now that The Chainsmokers have released a music video for their hit with Halsey, “Closer,” and followed that up quickly with their lyric video for “Setting Fires,” the DJ duo keeps their visuals rolling with a new one for “All We Know” featuring Phoebe Ryan.

The video feels more like a short dramatic film. A young man receives a phone call that someone close to him is dying, and the news overwhelms so much that he leaves his house—and his confused girlfriend—and heads to the nearest convenience store to pick up a bottle of Jack Daniels. From there, he hops a ride out to the desert where he hikes up the hills and finds peace once he discovers his girlfriend there.

Thanks to the way the video was shot, viewers live everything through the young man’s perspective, sometimes catching glimpses of his face, but always with the camera attached to his body so that it feels personal, intimate.

“All We Know” appears on The Chainsmokers’ new EP Collage.

