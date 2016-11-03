WATCH: Calum Scott Hears His Song On The Radio For The First Time In America

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

November 3, 2016 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Calum Scott, Dancing On My Own

Each and every artist can tell you the first time they heard their song on the radio.

For artists outside of the US, each of ’em can also tell you the first time they heard their song on the radio in America.

Last night was Calum Scott’s time…and it was on Alice @ 97.3!

He’s from England, where his version of “Dancing On My Own” has ruled the charts, but until last night he’d never heard his song on the radio in America.

He stopped by for the BEST visit before his show at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, and as he drove away … he had his moment.  LOVE!

