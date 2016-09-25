WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Krems Addresses The Is ‘This Is Us’ The New ‘Parenthood’ Elephant In The Room

September 25, 2016 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Krems, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, NBC, parenthood, this is us

When a network yanks your favorite family drama and fails to order full seasons for like, ever, it messes with you hardcore.

That is what happened with our beloved ‘Parenthood’. Waiting each year for word of renewal, only to find out that it is indeed coming back, but limited to like 13 episodes instead of the normal 22, sucked.

In the end, NBC bestowed 6 insane, glorious, emotional seasons of ‘Parenthood’ on us. That was over a year ago, and now we may have a new Parenthood-esque story on the horizon to fill that gaping hole.

The premiere of ‘This is Us’ surpassed any possible expectations I had. Impeccable acting, outstanding writing, this show is outrageously great. Plus, you get to see Milo in a towel.

Without spoiling anything, just when you thought the pilot couldn’t get any greater, the reveal at the end says ‘forget you, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet’ in the best way.

Consider ‘This is Us’ to be your new, weekly dose of heavy feels.

p.s. ‘A Walk to Remember’ totally prepped Mandy Moore to obliterate her role in ‘This is Us’.

p.s.s. Remember when her song ‘Candy’ just annihilated the TRL top 10?


More from Krems
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live