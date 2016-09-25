Krems Addresses The Is ‘This Is Us’ The New ‘Parenthood’ Elephant In The Room

When a network yanks your favorite family drama and fails to order full seasons for like, ever, it messes with you hardcore.

That is what happened with our beloved ‘Parenthood’ . Waiting each year for word of renewal, only to find out that it is indeed coming back, but limited to like 13 episodes instead of the normal 22, sucked.

In the end, NBC bestowed 6 insane, glorious, emotional seasons of ‘Parenthood’ on us. That was over a year ago, and now we may have a new Parenthood-esque story on the horizon to fill that gaping hole.

The premiere of ‘This is Us’ surpassed any possible expectations I had. Impeccable acting, outstanding writing, this show is outrageously great. Plus, you get to see Milo in a towel.

Without spoiling anything, just when you thought the pilot couldn’t get any greater, the reveal at the end says ‘forget you, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet’ in the best way.

Consider ‘This is Us’ to be your new, weekly dose of heavy feels.

p.s. ‘A Walk to Remember’ totally prepped Mandy Moore to obliterate her role in ‘This is Us’.

p.s.s. Remember when her song ‘Candy’ just annihilated the TRL top 10?



