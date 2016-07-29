‘Game Of Thrones’ Varys Has An Amazing Head Of Hair In Real Life!

We all know him as the scheming eunuch who plays both sides on ‘Game Of Thrones’ but in real life Varys looks quite different.

Varys is played by Northern Irish actor Conleth Hill and contrary to his GoT character Conleth is not bald!

Check out his silvery mane below from this year’s Comic Con in San Diego.

Mind. Blown.

