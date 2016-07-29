WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Game Of Thrones’ Varys Has An Amazing Head Of Hair In Real Life!

Filed Under: Game of Thrones
(HBO)

We all know him as the scheming eunuch who plays both sides on ‘Game Of Thrones’ but in real life Varys looks quite different.

Varys is played by Northern Irish actor Conleth Hill and contrary to his GoT character Conleth is not bald!

Check out his silvery mane below from this year’s Comic Con in San Diego.

Mind. Blown.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dave Mangels/Getty Images)

 feet Game Of Thrones Varys Has An Amazing Head Of Hair In Real Life!

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live