Watch Justin Timberlake’s Bootie-Shaking ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ Video

By Annie Reuter

Justin Timberlake is back and he’s brought the the dance party with him for his “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” video.

Directed by Mark Romanek and filmed throughout local establishments in Los Angeles, including a laundromat, grocery store, diner, barbershop and Randy’s Donuts, the nearly five-minute clip depicts people of all ages and walks of life showing off their best dance moves.

And yes, JT leads the pack, dancing while grocery shopping, at the diner and around L.A. Then, he leads the whole crew in a choreographed segment underneath a highway underpath. Fittingly, a few trolls even make the cut. “Cant’s Stop the Feeling!” was written by longtime collaborator Max Martin and will be featured in the forthcoming animated film Trolls.

Trolls hits theaters later this year and Timberlake will play the lead character, Branch. He also contributed additional songs to the soundtrack, which is due out September 23.