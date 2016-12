Secret Show Podcast for April 26th, 2016

The health benefits of E-cigs, an update on Michael Strahan and Kid Rock, and bad advice: getting your man to move in with you, figuring out how to have sex with your partner, and connecting with an old friend!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 4.26.2016

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it”