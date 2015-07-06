Local Athletes Natalie Coughlin, Todd Clever To Be Featured in ESPN’s 2015 ‘Body Issue’

Every year, ESPN’s “Body Issue” is a veritable who’s-who of the biggest and up-and-coming names in sports, and included in this year’s lineup of 24 athletes are a couple locally-grown names: Vallejo-born, Cal Berkeley swimmer Natalie Coughlin, and San Jose’s Santa Teresa High School grad and rugby star Todd Clever.

Coughlin and Clever are in good company as well.

Also featured in the issue are New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love, and new World Cup soccer champion Ali Krieger.

The issue is noted for showcasing its photo subjects in the buff with nods to their sports, and while we don’t yet know how Clever will pose, Coughlin’s was released by ESPN today.

Coughlin, who has been selected to star in one of six covers, is seated in a swimming pool for her photo.

–