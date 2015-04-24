McDonald’s Customer Uses Kiosk To Make Massive 4-Pound, $25 Double Cheeseburger

McDonald’s has rolled out a “Create Your Taste” kiosk at select locations where you can build your own custom McD’s burger and one Chicago man took it to the extreme.

The “Create Your Taste” kiosks allow you to build a sandwich with a large variety of toppings and up to two burger or chicken patties. Moshe Tamssot decided to test the limits of the machine by adding everything. I repeat, everything to his burger.

For his monstrous burger he chose:

1 artisan bun

2 quarter pound beef patties

10x bacon

10x natural sharp cheddar

10x pepper jack

10x American cheese

10x guacamole

10x jalapeno slices

10x pickles

10x grilled onions

10x crisp red onions

10x grilled mushrooms

10x tortilla strips

10x lettuce

10x tomato

10x McDonald’s Special Sauce

10x mayonnaise

10x spicy mayonnaise

10x sweet BBQ sauce

10x creamy garlic sauce

10x mustard

10x ketchup

The burger ended up costing $24.89 and according to Tamssot’s video it weighed a whopping 3.8 pounds!

Watch Moshe Tamssot go through the whole process and gaze upon his custom creation in the video below.



