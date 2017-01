Last night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers but the big story was not the win but a single play where Steph Curry’s dribbling skills left Clippers’ Chris Paul on the ground. In basketball parlance, Curry broke Paul’s ankles.

The beauty of the play has been far surpassed by the creativity of the memes on the internet.

Enjoy our favorite 12:

I missed the actual live move but those replays got me like 😷😷😷😂😂😂😂😂 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/KWKpjsdq6x — Keion (@Swaggy_Key) April 1, 2015

This made me laugh harder than I should have RT @Israel2: @AminESPN pic.twitter.com/ryeXALvgPf — Amin Elhassan (@AminESPN) April 1, 2015

BRUH.. Yall to quick with these Chris Paul Memes pic.twitter.com/1r7Yqn94Bb — ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@Trvp_Lifee) April 1, 2015

Some more CP3 ankle breaking memes from the Photoshop God @UncleHemp pic.twitter.com/ArN3BP0sja — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) April 1, 2015

Chris paul nearly hit by a dirty pitch… pic.twitter.com/Ic4KeWs2No — LL Cruel J (@BillionBus) April 1, 2015

Steph may have got some help from Lance Stephenson to blow over Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/Ar1aq2gUwG — RealGM (@RealGM) April 1, 2015

When Chris Paul saw Steph Curry after the game: pic.twitter.com/aFHTnZ6cQS — SportsNation (@SportsNation) April 1, 2015

Hey @kevinhart4real out of the 8 you sent me, this was the funniest one!! Now relax lol #GotMe #GottaLaughAtYourself A photo posted by Chris Paul (@cp3) on Mar 31, 2015 at 11:38pm PDT

Lmao. It's too early in the day for this. RT @Tri_Offense: Chris Paul gets treatment after last night's game. pic.twitter.com/Lev6h4s3HI — Chris Herring (@HerringWSJ) April 1, 2015

Chris Paul Pro Skater 3 pic.twitter.com/Y2eSCvM6NP — W.E.B DemBois (@Phil_Cosby_) April 1, 2015

