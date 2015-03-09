‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Comes Out on ‘Ellen’: ‘There’s Never Been a Closet’

By Scott T. Sterling

On the smash hit TV show Empire, character Jamal Lyons (portrayed by actor Jussie Smollett) recently came out as gay during a dramatic performance at a big industry party.

During the taping of The Ellen Degeneres Show, Smollett confessed to the show’s host that he’s gay in real life, telling her that “there’s never been a closet.”

As he explained during a special post-show interview with Degeneres, “I don’t own a closet, I got a dresser, but I don’t have a closet, but I have a home and that is my responsibility to protect that home. So that’s why I choose not to talk about my personal life. But there is without a doubt, no closet that I’ve ever been in, and I just wanted to make that clear, but it was most important for me to make that clear to you on your show at this time in the world. And that’s where I’m at.”

Read the full story on Radio.com