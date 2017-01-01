Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin Bieber: 'There's No Rulebook'There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing.

Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.

Police Arrest 16 Suspects in Kim Kardashian West RobberyMany were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying.

Solange to Perform Alternative Inauguration EventThe event falls in the middle of inauguration weekend, and has been reported as an "alternative" to official festivities celebrating Donald Trump's ascent to high office.

Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.

