Featured Updates
Sarah And Vinnie's Classic Secret Show Podcast: 2.01.2017Surprise: Scott Capurro calls in, Vinnie’s ex from up north, bad advice to a girl who’s wondering why all her ex-boyfriends have all been unfaithful, and Intern Rachael’s much anticipated song!
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 2.01.2017Johnny Depp's financial troubles/lawsuit, Bryce Dallas Howard in the movie 'Gold', girl scout cookies, dating while you're over fifty, and stats about the Superbowl!
Johnny Depp $2M Monthly Spending To Blame For Money WoesDepp's former business managers countersued the actor, claiming his lavish lifestyle that cost more than $2 million a month to maintain caused his recent financial troubles...
VIDEO: Lost 30 Minutes (02.01.2017)Live video of Sarah and Vinnie's Lost 30 Minutes from Wednesday, February 1st!
Watch Sting and James Corden Compete in Singing Waiter BattleThe competition escalates, ending with a one-man band complete with accordion, losing to a full band and gospel choir delivering “Every Breath You Take.”
New Depeche Mode Song 'Where's the Revolution' Coming this WeekIn today's political climate, a song called "Where's the Revolution" sounds pretty timely.
Music News
Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs' Prince TributeHe'd be the right pop star for the job.
Nickelback Announce 2017 Tour DatesThe group will be touring in support of their ninth studio album 'Feed The Machine.'
Travis Barker Tells Amber Rose 'Sex Can Turn Into Love'"Sex can feel different if you really care [about the other person], rather than a one night," the drummer explained.
Courtney Love Cast in Film about Menendez Brothers MurdersThe creator's goal is to reveal the “extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father’s hands, while their mother looked the other way.”
Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY"Don't Hurt Yourself" is a furious, raging, rock performance. Some of the other nominees are barely rock - with all due respect.
Shows
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 2.01.2017Sarah gets her people to make reservations, Vinnie wants to go snowboarding with his famwee, and strippers!
Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 1.31.2017
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.31.2017
Contests
You Could Meet Sting - Listen To Jayn February 1st At 4:05P To WinYou could win a meet-n-greet with STING and tickets to the February 5 show.
Bon Jovi Knock Out WeekThis week, you could win a BON JOVI KNOCK OUT – ULTIMATE VIP EXPERIENCE at the March 1st concert at SAP CENTER
Win Tickets To See Queen + Adam Lambert From Alice!All this week, Alice has tickets to see Queen + Adam Lambert on Thursday, June 29 at SAP Center.
See Fifty Shades Darker Before Everyone Else ... Listen To Sarah And Vinnie To WinWin reserved seats to see Fifty Shades Darker before everyone else at a special advance screening!
Win Tickets To The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show!Enter here for your chance to win a Four Pack of Two-Day Tickets to The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show February 11th and 12th at The Santa Clara Convention Center.
Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres Uses 'Finding Dory' Plot To Criticize Trump OrderDeGeneres has used "Finding Dory" to illustrate her stance on President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration and refugees....
Meet the World's Cutest Gangsta RapperShe's young but she knows how to spit.
"Super" DC Alumni Teri Hatcher To Appear On 'Supergirl'Hatcher, is said to play a villain to Melissa Benoist's 'Supergirl'...
Eye On The Bay
Have A Robot Make Your Latte In San FranciscoCafe X Technologies has unveiled a robotic automated cafe in The Metreon.
McDonald's Special Sauce Giveaway Triggers Ebay FrenzyYou remember the McDonald's jingle -- "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." Well, forget the patties and just pass the sauce.
Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab-Off With High School KidAs usual, if there is a show to be stolen, Riley Curry will steal it.
Jerry Rice Catches Flak For Popeyes Chicken Helmet49er great Jerry Rice has recently been featured in commercials for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the latest one is raising some eyebrows.
Sharks Barbershop Commercial Is The Best!San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton show support for a man getting his beard groomed at the barbershop.