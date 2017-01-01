- Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin...
- Alice Has U2 Tickets All week Long
- U2: Ranking the Songs and B-Sides from 'The Joshua...
- Watch John Mayer Cover Nirvana w/ Dave Chappelle
- BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Single Day Line-up!
Featured Updates
Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 1.09.2016
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.09.2016
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 1.09.2017
Storm Topples Giant Iconic ‘Tunnel’ Sequoia Tree In Calaveras ParkSad day for a Northern California landmark.
French Police Arrest 16 In Kardashian-West Paris Jewelry HeistFrench police arrested 16 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.
Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin Bieber: 'There's No Rulebook'There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing.
Music News
Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin Bieber: 'There's No Rulebook'There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing.
Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
Police Arrest 16 Suspects in Kim Kardashian West RobberyMany were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying.
Solange to Perform Alternative Inauguration EventThe event falls in the middle of inauguration weekend, and has been reported as an "alternative" to official festivities celebrating Donald Trump's ascent to high office.
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
Alice Has U2 Tickets All week LongAlice is 21… and we’re partying all year. This week we’re celebrating with tickets to see U2
Shows
Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 1.09.2016
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.09.2016
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 1.09.2017
Top 5 Secret Shows Of 2016Here are the top-rated shows of the year!
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 12.22.2016The amazing Scott Capurro calls in, 'Bridalplasty' contestant murdered with hammer, Rob Kardashian's family distances themselves from Blac Chyna, Ivanka Trump accosted by passenger on Jetblue flight, the outdated phones of the world, California's birthrates at record lows, and how somebody handled a bad parker!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 12.22.2016Isla and Dusty yesterday, Vinnie's day yesterday, and millennials are the worst!
Contests
Alice Has U2 Tickets All week LongAlice is 21… and we’re partying all year. This week we’re celebrating with tickets to see U2
BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Single Day Line-Up And Tickets!We’re kicking off our 21st Birthday year with tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars returning May 26th – 28th.
Alice's Morning Show Is 'Letting Go' To Benefit The US Marines Toys For TotsIt’s time for Alice’s annual holiday toy drive to help the SF Marine Corps mission to give a toy to every kid.
CBS Local Rewards - Now Powered by mPOINTS!Get rewarded for catching up on the news each day, viewing photo galleries, checking out a sports article or streaming your favorite stations. Redeem your mPOINTS for rewards and gift cards from retailers like Best Buy, Nike, Starbucks and Amazon.
Entertainment
Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.
The 2017 Golden Globes' Most Musical MomentsThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association feted 'La La Land' with seven trophies. Here are the night's musical highlights.
Kim Kardashian West Breaks Her Silence On Paris HeistVIDEO: A tearful Kim Kardashian West breaks her silence on her Paris robbery in a new teaser for the family's reality show...
Kylie Jenner's 2017 Calendar Prints Her Birthdate WrongJenner is having some issues with her newly released 2017 Calendar. In particular, the day of her birth...
Stephen Colbert Recreates Mariah's New Year's Eve Meltdown"2016 was rough, but I'm staying positive about 2017," Colbert said. "And the year is starting off great for everyone but Mariah Carey. No one knows exactly what happened. I blame Russian hackers."
Will Beyoncé, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Usher Attend Obama Farewell Party?Chance the Rapper tweeted that he would be attending the goodbye party.
Eye On The Bay
Storm Topples Giant Iconic ‘Tunnel’ Sequoia Tree In Calaveras ParkSad day for a Northern California landmark.
Canine Cafe Might Be Coming To San FranciscoCanine Cafe is a training center-shelter-cafe hybrid.
Nelly Compares Colin Kaepernick to Rosa Parks"It doesn’t matter when it starts or how it starts or why it starts. The thing is it’s here."
Top 11 Movies You Must See When They Hit Theaters This FallAs summer ends and the other seasons come to play, we can all enjoy a nice day at the movies. Here are some of the movies that we can sit back, relax and watch in the next couple of months...
Starbucks Unveils A Green Cup And The Internet Goes CrazyThe Green Cup is not the Starbucks Holiday cup it is all about Election Season.
Bay Area Ranked High In Zillow's Top Cities To Trick-Or-Treat In 2016The real estate research website Zillow.com has released its annual top list of best cities to go trick-or-treating, with both San Francisco and San Jose once again ranked high on the list...