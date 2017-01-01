- Win Tickets To See Bastille!
- Alice Sends You To Music’s Biggest Night!
- PHOTOS: Noah Cyrus On The StubHub Stage In The Alice...
- Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYs
- Listen to John Mayer's EP 'The Search For Everything...
Alice Sends You To Music’s Biggest Night!Alice turns 21 this year ... and we’re celebrating by sending you to LA to party at “Music’s Biggest Night!”
President Trump Inadvertently Quotes Bane In Inaugural SpeechIf part of President Donald J. Trump's inaugural speech sounded eerily familiar, then you are not alone.
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.20.2017More stats on the presidential inauguration, Stephen Colbert brings back alter ego to thank President Obama, Cuba Gooding Jr. files for divorce from wife Sara Kapfer after more than twenty years of marriage, Raiders file paperwork for Las Vegas move, how two people deal with a car accident, and binge drinking on your twenty first birthday!
VIDEO: Lost 30 Minutes (01.20.2017)Live video of Sarah and Vinnie's Lost 30 Minutes from Friday, January 20th!
Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
John Mayer Reveals Motivation for 'The Search for Everything Wave One'"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard," he said.
Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.
Jackie Evancho Prepares for Her Big Inaguration GigEvancho has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists over her decision to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Solange, Esperanza Spalding Deliver at Peace BallSolange delivered a set that included the 'A Seat at the Table' cuts “Weary,” “Cranes in the Sky,” “Mad,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.”
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 1.20.2017The crazy weather conditions, the commute in, and a "Lost in London - Live" review by Sarah!
Life Update: 'This Is Us' Renewed For Two More SeasonsI mean...it's a freakin' gem of a show.
VIDEO: 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' Movie ReviewIn his return, Xander must recruit a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts and eventually Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy.
Sarah And Vinnie's Classic Secret Show Podcast: 1.19.2017Once the secret is really out, what’s wrong with telling it again?! Check out some “Classic” Sarah & Vinnie Secret Show Podcasts! Secret Show Podcast for February 6th, 2013! Giving Intern Rachael life advice, and an awesome listener calls in and gets live Bad Advice and shares a bit of personal info about her sex life!
Win Tickets To See Bastille!BASTILLE “Wild, Wild World Tour 2017 is coming to the Greek Theater at UC Berkeley on Sunday, April 23rd.
Win A Trip Los Angeles to attend The GRAMMY AwardsWe've got your shot to fly to LA for the GRAMMYs!
CBS Local Rewards - Now Powered by mPOINTS!Get rewarded for catching up on the news each day, viewing photo galleries, checking out a sports article or streaming your favorite stations. Redeem your mPOINTS for rewards and gift cards from retailers like Best Buy, Nike, Starbucks and Amazon.
VIDEO: 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' Movie ReviewIn his return, Xander must recruit a new group of thrill-seeking cohorts and eventually Xander finds himself entangled in a deadly conspiracy.
Jerry Rice Catches Flak For Popeyes Chicken Helmet49er great Jerry Rice has recently been featured in commercials for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the latest one is raising some eyebrows.
Fifth Harmony Perform, Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice AwardsFollowing their performance, DJ Khaled presented Fifth Harmony with the favorite group award. It was the second year in a row the group has won the award.
Disney-Pixar Video Reveals Easter Eggs In Some OF Your Favorite FilmsFans have been noticing Easter eggs in Disney-Pixar film for years but there were more than ever imagined.
Sharks Barbershop Commercial Is The Best!San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton show support for a man getting his beard groomed at the barbershop.
Robots To Start Delivering DoorDash In The Bay AreaDoorDash and Starship Technologies have teamed up to pilot a program where your local food deliveries will come by autonomous robots!
Best Stores In San Francisco & East Bay For Second-Hand Baby GearAmericans discard millions of tons of clothing and gear every year. The more we can recycle, the better it is for everyone, and babies certainly outgrow things quickly. Buying and selling at San Francisco consignment shops is good for the environment and the pocketbook.
Taco Bell Rolling Out The Naked Chicken Chalupa With Fried Chicken ShellJust when you thought your trip to Taco Bell could not get more gut busting!
Lefty O’Doul's Moving From Union Square Area After 59 YearsLefty O’Doul's is set to leave its current location at 333 Geary Street.