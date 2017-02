VIDEO: Darth Vader Vs Buzz LightyearThe worlds of Star Wars and Toy Story have collided in an epic showdown.

See 'Fifty Shades Darker' Before Anyone ElseThis weekend on Alice, win passes to the advance screening of FIFTY SHADES DARKER.

Nordstrom To Drop Ivanka Trump's Clothing, Accessories LineThe Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand...

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Trump's Immigration Ban, 'Deeply Un-American'Miranda continues to encourage citizens to keep fighting back, suggesting they use his lyrics as their verbal weapons.

New Dating App Matches People By What They HateHater brings people together by their mutual dislikes of everything from activities to Donald Trump and Justin Bieber.

Syfy Announces 'Sharknado 5' With Ian Ziering and Tara ReidThe fifth installment in the Sharknado series will see the shark-infested storm phenomenon truly go worldwide.