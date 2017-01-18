- This Weekend On Alice – Get Ready For The Big Game
Featured Updates
See Fifty Shades Darker Before Everyone Else ... Listen To Sarah And Vinnie To WinWin reserved seats to see Fifty Shades Darker before everyone else at a special advance screening!
This Weekend On Alice - Get Ready For The Big GameAlice gets you ready for the Big Game with a Safeway gift card for your TV Tailgate Party!
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
LISTEN: Pat From Train Talks The New Record And 'Those' Lyrics Of Hisat one point he even breaks into song...
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.27.2017Allman Brothers drummer fatally shot himself in front of wife, Drew Carey's son publicly disses the new president, Mischa Barton is hospitalized for mental evaluation after neighbors saw her hanging over her fence, a lady steals baby stuff for herself, and modern dating!
Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped Down Version of 'Mercy'Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.
Music News
Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
Clean Bandit Announce 2017 Tour DatesThe trek kicks off on March 31st in Seattle.
Shows
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.27.2017Allman Brothers drummer fatally shot himself in front of wife, Drew Carey's son publicly disses the new president, Mischa Barton is hospitalized for mental evaluation after neighbors saw her hanging over her fence, a lady steals baby stuff for herself, and modern dating!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 1.27.2017The bank robber in Scotts Valley, and Bryn's messed up finger!
VIDEO: Lost 30 Minutes (01.27.2017)Live video of Sarah and Vinnie's Lost 30 Minutes from Friday, January 27th!
Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 1.26.2017A response to the drumstick, and bad advice: being obsessed with a cheating whore, the Facebooking grandmother, and being married to a pothead!
Contests
Win Tickets To The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show!Enter here for your chance to win a Four Pack of Two-Day Tickets to The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show February 11th and 12th at The Santa Clara Convention Center.
Win A Family 4-Pack Of Ice Skating Passes At Solar4America Ice or Oakland Ice!Learn to skate like the pros at Solar4America Ice or Oakland Ice!
Alice Sends You To Music’s Biggest Night!Alice turns 21 this year ... and we’re celebrating by sending you to LA to party at “Music’s Biggest Night!”
Entertainment
Actress Mischa Barton Hospitalized After Disturbance ReportsAuthorities say the actress was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment...
Newly Discovered Crab Gets Named After Two 'Harry Potter' CharactersIntroducing the Harryplax severus crab.
Nina Dobrev Makes Her Long-Awaited Return To 'The Vampire Diaries'Dobrev's fans can now take a sigh of relief as she confirms her inclsuin back to the TVD set...
VIDEO: 'The Salesman' Movie ReviewThe Salesman is a foreign film, known in Persian as "Forushande". Following the brutal attack on his wife, a high school teacher seeks revenge against the perpetrator who committed these crimes in their apartment.
Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested On LiveStream CameraPolice said LaBeouf pulled the scarf of a 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process...
Eye On The Bay
McDonald's Special Sauce Giveaway Triggers Ebay FrenzyYou remember the McDonald's jingle -- "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." Well, forget the patties and just pass the sauce.
Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab-Off With High School KidAs usual, if there is a show to be stolen, Riley Curry will steal it.
Win Tickets To The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show!Enter here for your chance to win a Four Pack of Two-Day Tickets to The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show February 11th and 12th at The Santa Clara Convention Center.
Jerry Rice Catches Flak For Popeyes Chicken Helmet49er great Jerry Rice has recently been featured in commercials for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the latest one is raising some eyebrows.
Sharks Barbershop Commercial Is The Best!San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton show support for a man getting his beard groomed at the barbershop.
Robots To Start Delivering DoorDash In The Bay AreaDoorDash and Starship Technologies have teamed up to pilot a program where your local food deliveries will come by autonomous robots!