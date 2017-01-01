- Win 'La La Land' Movie Passes This Weekend On Alice
- Pink Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Jameson Moon Hart
- U2 to Celebrate 'Joshua Tree' 30th Anniversary,...
- Taylor Swift Grants Christmas Wish to World War II...
- Remembering George Michael: An Artist and a Rock...
Featured Updates
Mariah Carey Stumbles Over Lip Synced New Year's PerformanceCarey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest”
Win 'La La Land' Movie Passes This Weekend On AliceThis weekend on Alice, sing and dance your way into the New Year with Run of Engagement passes to see 'LA LA LAND.'
Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, OthersReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.
Pink Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Jameson Moon HartThe baby was born the day after Christmas, and Pink announced the birth in a December 28 tweet,
The 9 Best-Selling Singles of 2016JT tops the singles sales charts with over 2 million copies of 'Can’t Stop the Feeling!'
Ice Cube to Launch Retired NBA Players LeagueI thought of this concept as a fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore," Ice Cube explained.
Music News
Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter PromThey got cozy on the dance floor.
George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter ShowMartin performed Wham!'s "Last Christmas" along with the shelter's own "King of Karaoke" Kevin.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, OthersReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.
Shows
Top 5 Secret Shows Of 2016Here are the top-rated shows of the year!
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 12.22.2016The amazing Scott Capurro calls in, 'Bridalplasty' contestant murdered with hammer, Rob Kardashian's family distances themselves from Blac Chyna, Ivanka Trump accosted by passenger on Jetblue flight, the outdated phones of the world, California's birthrates at record lows, and how somebody handled a bad parker!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 12.22.2016Isla and Dusty yesterday, Vinnie's day yesterday, and millennials are the worst!
Sarah And Vinnie's Classic Secret Show Podcast: 12.22.2016Secret Show Podcast for December 12th, 2012!! Our Secret Santa gift exchange!!!
Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 12.21.2016Our Secret Santa Gift exchange and our final bad advice for the year!
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 12.21.2016Bill Murray & Brothers planning ‘Caddyshack’-themed bar in Chicago suburbs, suspect arrested for murder of missing former bridal reality show contestant, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit a children's hospital as Santa and Mrs. Claus, and what to get or not to get people for Christmas!
Contests
Win 'La La Land' Movie Passes This Weekend On AliceThis weekend on Alice, sing and dance your way into the New Year with Run of Engagement passes to see 'LA LA LAND.'
Alice's Morning Show Is 'Letting Go' To Benefit The US Marines Toys For TotsIt’s time for Alice’s annual holiday toy drive to help the SF Marine Corps mission to give a toy to every kid.
CBS Local Rewards - Now Powered by mPOINTS!Get rewarded for catching up on the news each day, viewing photo galleries, checking out a sports article or streaming your favorite stations. Redeem your mPOINTS for rewards and gift cards from retailers like Best Buy, Nike, Starbucks and Amazon.
Entertainment
Mariah Carey Stumbles Over Lip Synced New Year's PerformanceCarey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest”
Win 'La La Land' Movie Passes This Weekend On AliceThis weekend on Alice, sing and dance your way into the New Year with Run of Engagement passes to see 'LA LA LAND.'
Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, OthersReynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.
Ice Cube to Launch Retired NBA Players LeagueI thought of this concept as a fan who got sick of seeing his heroes retire and not play anymore," Ice Cube explained.
Drake and Jennifer Lopez Go Public with Budding RomanceThe new photo shows the couple getting cozy in front of a roaring fire. Lopez has her head on Drake's lap while he encircles her in his arms.
Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has DiedCarrie Fisher, beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a “Star Wars” spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa, has died at the age of 60.
Eye On The Bay
Canine Cafe Might Be Coming To San FranciscoCanine Cafe is a training center-shelter-cafe hybrid.
Nelly Compares Colin Kaepernick to Rosa Parks"It doesn’t matter when it starts or how it starts or why it starts. The thing is it’s here."
Top 11 Movies You Must See When They Hit Theaters This FallAs summer ends and the other seasons come to play, we can all enjoy a nice day at the movies. Here are some of the movies that we can sit back, relax and watch in the next couple of months...
Starbucks Unveils A Green Cup And The Internet Goes CrazyThe Green Cup is not the Starbucks Holiday cup it is all about Election Season.
Bay Area Ranked High In Zillow's Top Cities To Trick-Or-Treat In 2016The real estate research website Zillow.com has released its annual top list of best cities to go trick-or-treating, with both San Francisco and San Jose once again ranked high on the list...
Seven Haunted Locations in The East Bay You Can Visit TodayEeek!!