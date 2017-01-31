- The Weeknd's Albums and Mixtapes Ranked
Featured Updates
Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
WATCH: Bad Lip Reading Of Inauguration DayBad lip reading is back with an Inauguration Day edition!
Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab-Off With High School KidAs usual, if there is a show to be stolen, Riley Curry will steal it.
Music News
IMPACT: Train's 'a girl a bottle a boat'Pat Monahan says, "I'm just trying to make songs that I can imagine people wanting to hear because they make you happy, and wanting to see it live."
Win A VIP Sting Package From Sarah And VinnieSarah and Vinnie are going to give away a STING HOT SOUND – HOT SEAT PACKAGE!
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Shows
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.25.2017Jane Fonda's house for sale, and ski patrolman dies when explosive charge detonates during avalanche control at Squaw Valley resort!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Lost 30 Podcast: 1.25.2017Vinnie's guitar lesson, Sarah's windows and yard, and Dr. Evil Genius with Garage Cat!
VIDEO: Lost 30 Minutes (01.25.2017)Live video of Sarah and Vinnie's Lost 30 Minutes from Wednesday, January 25th!
Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 1.24.2017Bad advice: when to meet the kids of your partner, being a surrogate for a close friend, and putting your big boy pants on for a half sister!
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2017Superbowl bets, the newest 'Star Wars', how to live a better life, how many couples would consider going to an orgy, and favorite body parts!
Contests
Win Tickets To The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show!Enter here for your chance to win a Four Pack of Two-Day Tickets to The Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show February 11th and 12th at The Santa Clara Convention Center.
Win Tickets To See The 1975 From Jayn At 4:05PThe 1975 are coming back to the Bay Area, and Jayn has your tickets to the show.
Win Third Eye Blind Tickets ... Listen To Jayn At 6:05PAll this week, Jayn has tickets to see Third Eye Blind with special guest Silversun Pickups.
Win A Family 4-Pack Of Ice Skating Passes At Solar4America Ice or Oakland Ice!Learn to skate like the pros at Solar4America Ice or Oakland Ice!
James Arthur Is Coming To The Alice LoungeWin your way into our private Alice Lounge performance with James Arthur courtesy of Columbia Records.
Entertainment
'Tonya Harding' Biopic Finds Its 'Nancy Kerrigan'“I, Tonya,” the upcoming biopic about disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, has cast a crucial role...
Kristen Stewart Recalls Donald Trump Tweeting About HerDonald Trump may be president now, but there was a time not long ago when he was preoccupied with Kristen Stewart's love life...
Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing At Sundance'Madam Secretary' star Tim Daly is cutting his Sundance Film Festival visit short after a skiing accident left him with two broken legs...
Eye On The Bay
Jerry Rice Catches Flak For Popeyes Chicken Helmet49er great Jerry Rice has recently been featured in commercials for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and the latest one is raising some eyebrows.
Sharks Barbershop Commercial Is The Best!San Jose Sharks players Brent Burns and Joe Thornton show support for a man getting his beard groomed at the barbershop.
Robots To Start Delivering DoorDash In The Bay AreaDoorDash and Starship Technologies have teamed up to pilot a program where your local food deliveries will come by autonomous robots!
Best Stores In San Francisco & East Bay For Second-Hand Baby GearAmericans discard millions of tons of clothing and gear every year. The more we can recycle, the better it is for everyone, and babies certainly outgrow things quickly. Buying and selling at San Francisco consignment shops is good for the environment and the pocketbook.